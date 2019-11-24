Minneapolis restaurant owner needs surgery after being shot in face with pellet gun

article

A restaurant owner in north Minneapolis will need surgery after being shot in the face with a pellet gun.

According to a spokesperson, Wendy's House of SOUL owner Wendy Puckett was struck by a pellet gun as she left the restaurant on West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood on Friday after closing. As she was heading to her van, friends say she heard a laugh before being hit with the pellet.

The pellet went through her nose and ended up lodged close to her eye. Now, a specialist will need to perform surgery to remove the pellet. Unfortunately, with Wendy's co-cook out recovering from a separate surgery, the restaurant has been forced to close temporarily. Wendy hopes to undergo surgery this week but it's not clear when she will be able to return to work.

Supporters are collecting funds online to help pay for her recovery and losses from the closure.

Police tell FOX 9 they are taking the case very seriously and an investigation into who fired the pellet gun is underway. No suspects are in custody at this time, however.