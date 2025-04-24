Minneapolis ranked among the world’s happiest cities

article

The Brief Minneapolis has been named as one of the happiest cities in the world, according to a ranking from the Institute for Quality of Life. The city ranked 30th in 2025, dropping from 18th place in 2024. The happiest city in 2025 is Copenhagen, Denmark.



Minneapolis has been named one of the happiest cities in the world, according to a recent ranking by the Institute for Quality of Life.

Happiest cities in the world

The backstory:

In this study, the Institute for Quality of Life ranks the 200 happiest cities across the globe on a number of factors. The institute takes into account five themes when ranking the happiest cities: citizens, governance, environment, economy and mobility.

Minneapolis made it into the "Gold" section of the list, which is the top 31 happiest cities in the world. The city dropped from 18th place in 2024, to 30th place in 2025. The happiest city in the world, according to the ranking, is Copenhagen, Denmark.

Other ranked U.S. cities

Big picture view:

Here are the other U.S. cities ranked in the 2025 Happy City Index:

New York City – 18th

Minneapolis – 30th

San Diego – 34th

Washington D.C. – 43rd

Salt Lake City, Utah – 56th

Columbus, Ohio – 63rd

Los Angeles – 70th

Seattle – 80th

Baltimore, Maryland – 84th

San Antonio, Texas – 89th

Nashville, Tennessee – 96th

Indianapolis – 112th

San Jose – 119th

Boston – 131th

Portland – 141th

Orlando – 176th

Phoenix – 181th

Houston – 198th

To read about the full study, click here.

What they're saying:

The city celebrated the ranking in a news release on Thursday. In a provided statement, Mayor Jacob Frey said:

"Of course Minneapolis is one of the happiest cities in the world—that’s no surprise to those of us who call it home. Where else can you launch a startup in the morning, bike the Chain of Lakes at lunch and catch a game or a show at night? We’ve got big-city energy with backyard access to nature, and that makes life here pretty hard to beat."