Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Sarah Clarke welcome newborn daughter Frida

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is a dad!

Frey and his wife, Sarah Clarke, welcomed their daughter, Frida Jade Frey, on Wednesday. Frida is the couple’s first child.

Frida Jade Frey was born Wednesday, September 16 to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and his wife, Sarah Clarke. (Jacob Frey/City of Minneapolis / FOX 9)

Both mom and daughter are healthy, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel,” Frey and Clarke said of their newborn daughter. “She’s a radiant light in our lives. For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow.”

The mayor’s office said Frey will take a brief leave starting Thursday and continue handling day-to-day mayoral duties from home.

