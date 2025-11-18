Minneapolis man accused of targeting Hispanics in New Hope burglaries: Charges

The Brief Jonte Jamel Yates, 36, of Minneapolis, is charged with multiple counts of burglary in New Hope. Yates was identified from surveillance video and arrested following a police pursuit. The burglaries targeted Hispanic residents, with Yates previously admitting to choosing such victims.



A 36-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of targeting Hispanics in a series of home burglaries in New Hope, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

New Hope burglaries

What we know:

Jonte Jamel Yates is charged with one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of second-degree burglary, all felonies, for incidents occurring between Nov. 1 and 12.

The complaint states officers responded to several burglary reports in New Hope, where residents reported missing items, including cash, jewelry and personal belongings.

Surveillance footage from one of the burglaries showed a suspect matching Yates' description entering a home through a window and stealing items.

Yates allegedly targeted Hispanics

The backstory:

The complaint states Yates was previously involved in a case where 20 apartments were burglarized, targeting Hispanic residents. He had admitted to targeting these residents, believing they were less likely to report crimes.

Arrest and evidence collection

What they're saying:

According to the complaint, video footage from the burglaries was shown to the Hennepin County Intelligence Unit, which identified Yates. He was arrested after a police pursuit, during which he was found wearing shoes matching those seen in the video.

The complaint states police executed a search warrant at an apartment associated with Yates, finding items matching those seen in the burglary footage. Yates' cell phone data placed him in the area of the burglaries throughout the day.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any additional suspects were involved in the burglaries. The total value of the stolen items has not been fully assessed.