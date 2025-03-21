Here's how much you need to make to afford the 'American Dream' in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's getting more expensive to afford the "American Dream."
A new analysis by GOBankingRates found an income of $100,000 is no longer enough to achieve the "American Dream" in any of the 50 largest cities in the United States. The "American Dream" includes affording expenses such as a mortgage, groceries, child care, healthcare, annual car costs, education, transportation and pet care, according to the study.
By the numbers:
GOBankingRates determined you need a household income of about $153,000 in Minneapolis to afford the "American Dream."
That's the ninth-highest salary needed to achieve the "American Dream" of the 50 major cities GOBankingRates looked at in its study.
Here's how the study breaks down costs in Minneapolis:
- Household income for the American dream: $152,863
- Total annual cost of living: $76,431
- Grocery costs per year: $9,170
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964
- Child care cost per year: $40,450
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, you need a salary of $134,193 to achieve the "American Dream," which comes in at No. 20 out of the 50 cities. Here's the breakdown of costs in Milwaukee:
- Household income for the American dream: $134,193
- Total annual cost of living: $67,097
- Grocery costs per year: $8,418
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194
- Child care cost per year: $31,929
How much you need to make in other cities
Dig deeper:
Washington, D.C., is the city with the highest salary needed to achieve the "American Dream," with families needing to earn $189,306 annually to live comfortably.
The cities with the highest salaries needed to achieve the American Dream are:
- Washington, D.C. - $189,306
- Boston - $175,628
- New York - $173,006
- San Francisco - $172,340
- San Jose - $167,958