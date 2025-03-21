Here's how much you need to make to afford the 'American Dream' in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Minneapolis is the ninth most expensive city for salaries needed to afford the "American Dream," according to GOBankingRates. Milwaukee ranks No. 20 on the list. Washington, D.C. is the most expensive city, GOBankingRates states.



It's getting more expensive to afford the "American Dream."

A new analysis by GOBankingRates found an income of $100,000 is no longer enough to achieve the "American Dream" in any of the 50 largest cities in the United States. The "American Dream" includes affording expenses such as a mortgage, groceries, child care, healthcare, annual car costs, education, transportation and pet care, according to the study.

How much you need to make to afford the ‘American Dream’ in Minneapolis

By the numbers:

GOBankingRates determined you need a household income of about $153,000 in Minneapolis to afford the "American Dream."

That's the ninth-highest salary needed to achieve the "American Dream" of the 50 major cities GOBankingRates looked at in its study.

Here's how the study breaks down costs in Minneapolis:

Household income for the American dream: $152,863

Total annual cost of living: $76,431

Grocery costs per year: $9,170

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,964

Child care cost per year: $40,450

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, you need a salary of $134,193 to achieve the "American Dream," which comes in at No. 20 out of the 50 cities. Here's the breakdown of costs in Milwaukee:

Household income for the American dream: $134,193

Total annual cost of living: $67,097

Grocery costs per year: $8,418

Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,194

Child care cost per year: $31,929

How much you need to make in other cities

Dig deeper:

Washington, D.C., is the city with the highest salary needed to achieve the "American Dream," with families needing to earn $189,306 annually to live comfortably.

The cities with the highest salaries needed to achieve the American Dream are:

Washington, D.C. - $189,306

Boston - $175,628

New York - $173,006

San Francisco - $172,340

San Jose - $167,958