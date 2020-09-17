MDH: Nearly 1 in 3 Minnesotans have obesity

Nearly one in three Minnesotans have obesity, making them at a higher risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19 if caught, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday.

Minnesota’s obesity rate of 30.1 percent was unchanged between 2018 and 2019. The state remains below the national average of 31.4 percent and is lower than neighboring states North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa which all reported obesity rates above 33 percent in 2019.

Despite besting its neighbors, Minnesota’s Department of Health says one in three Minnesotans having obesity is a problem in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have learned that obesity is one of the factors that can make a case of COVID-19 much worse and hospitalization more likely,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

Obesity is defined as having a body mass index of 30 or above. Research shows overweight or obese people who contract the virus are at a higher risk of requiring hospitalization and the use of a ventilator.

In addition, obesity puts people at a higher risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other serious health conditions, according to the Department of Health.

Here are some actions the Department of Health says Minnesotans with underlying conditions, such as obesity, can take:

• Make sure to wash your hands and follow masking and social distancing guidelines.

• Be active and eat a healthy diet to support optimal immune function and help prevent or manage chronic diseases that worsen outcomes from COVID-19.

• Get enough sleep and find healthy ways to cope with stress to help with weight maintenance and improve overall health.

• Take medicines for any underlying health conditions exactly as prescribed.

• Call your healthcare provider if you have concerns or feel sick.