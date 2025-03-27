Mayoral, city council candidates meet for forum in North Minneapolis

The Brief A Mayor and City Council forum took place at Zion Baptist Church in North Minneapolis. Topics ranged from public safety to education, and cost of living. Five challengers look to unseat incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.



A Mayoral and City Council forum took place Thursday in North Minneapolis. Many people came to listen to the candidates. It was an opportunity for people on the city’s northside to get to know the candidates.

6 Candidates running for Ward 5

The candidates:

City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison isn’t seeking re-election. Six candidates are running for the 5th Ward: Jovan Northington, Pearll Warren, Amber Frederick, Anndrea Young, Ethropic Burnette, and Miles Wilson. Topics were discussed such as public safety in North Minneapolis, cost of living and wages, and education.

Ward 4 incumbent faces challenger

What they're saying:

In Ward 4, Incumbent Latrisha Vetaw is facing off against challenger Marvina Haynes. They talked about engaging with voters, community-based violence prevention, and encampments.

One undecided voter came to hear what everyone had to say.

"I don’t want to jump up and just choose somebody. I want to understand that they care about what they’re doing, and they’re putting not just the job first, but they care for the community first," said North Minneapolis resident Chase Elliott.

Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey faces 5 challengers

Local perspective:

In the Mayoral race, challengers Brenda Short, Omar Fateh, Emily Koski, Jazz Hampton, and Dewayne Davis are trying to unseat Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey. Fateh did not attend the forum. People questioned them about how they would help those who were incarcerated find jobs and homes after serving time. They were also asked about safety and education.

One voter told FOX 9 they want to see elected officials get along.

"That they have a vision for the city. That they can work with people who disagree with them. Right now, the current situation is that there is a lot of squabbling between the mayor and city council, and I’m tired of it," said Eva Young, North Minneapolis resident.

Several Months till Election Day

It’s a long way until November, and Minneapolis is ranked-choice voting. So you get to pick your top three when you go to the polls.