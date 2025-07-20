Marshall declares state of emergency after flooding

The Brief Flooding in Marshall on Friday led the city to declare a state of emergency as cleanup efforts are underway. Officials say 5–8 inches of rain fell within about 2 hours. Residents can now use water at normal rates after being told to limit usage.



The southwestern Minnesota city of Marshall declared a state of emergency after serious flooding hit the city on Friday.

Marshall state of emergency

Big picture view:

Marshall city officials say they are working with Lyon County officials after reports of five to eight inches of rain had fallen, most of it within a two-hour span.

The county is reportedly assisting with waste management disposal for damaged homes and businesses.

The mayor says the flooding resulted in storm and sewer infrastructure in the city becoming overwhelmed.

"This caused significant issues all over the city, from street flooding, neighborhood backyard and yard flooding, as well as overwhelming the storm water and sanitary sewer system within the city," said Marshall Mayor Bob Byrnes.

The city said that residents can now use water at normal rates as the treatment plant is close to being back to normal. Officials had initially asked residents limit water usage, but that is no longer necessary.