Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Testimony underway

Opening statements in the new homicide trial for Mark Jensen, a man previously convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago, began Tuesday morning, Jan. 11 in a Kenosha County courtroom.

Jensen, now 62, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife Julie Jensen at their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. He’s getting a new trial after a key piece of evidence used to convict him – a letter from beyond the grave – was ruled inadmissible.

After two full days of trying to select a jury involving more than 200 people, nine men and seven women were selected late Tuesday afternoon. Ultimately 12 jurors will decide Jensen's fate, again.

Mark Jensen

Prosecutors allege Mark Jensen began poisoning his wife with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with a sleeping medication and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period. Jensen has maintained his innocence and argued that his wife died by suicide and framed him for the crime.

Part of the evidence used in the first trial included a letter written by Julie Jensen before her death and given to a neighbor, that said "if anything happens to me" that her husband, Mark, "would be my first suspect."

Julie Jensen

In March 2021, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court’s decision ordering a new trial, and that Julie Jensen’s letter was inadmissible.

The trial is expected to last more than a month.

