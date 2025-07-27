Maple Plain drowning: 8-year-old boy dies after Baker Park South Beach field trip

The Brief An 8-year-old child is dead after being found by a teacher in about 3 feet of water during a field trip. Authorities say the child was found at Baker Park South Beach in Maple Plain on Thursday afternoon and died at the hospital on Friday night. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office called the incident "a parent's nightmare."



An 8-year-old boy is dead after a drowning incident during a field trip in Maple Plain.

Child drowns at Baker Park South Beach

What happened:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the drowning incident happened during a supervised field trip at Baker Park South Beach in Maple Plain on the afternoon of Thursday, July 24.

A teacher reportedly found the 8-year-old boy in about 3 feet of water and called 911.

Authorities responded and administered CPR before taking the child to the hospital.

The child then died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident, with a spokesperson calling it "a parent's nightmare."

Child identified:

A news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the child as Karmon Conneh, 8, from Brooklyn Center.

His official cause of death is listed as complications due to freshwater drowning.