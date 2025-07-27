Maple Plain drowning: 8-year-old boy dies after Baker Park South Beach field trip
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An 8-year-old boy is dead after a drowning incident during a field trip in Maple Plain.
Child drowns at Baker Park South Beach
What happened:
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the drowning incident happened during a supervised field trip at Baker Park South Beach in Maple Plain on the afternoon of Thursday, July 24.
A teacher reportedly found the 8-year-old boy in about 3 feet of water and called 911.
Authorities responded and administered CPR before taking the child to the hospital.
The child then died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities say they are still investigating the incident, with a spokesperson calling it "a parent's nightmare."
Child identified:
A news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the child as Karmon Conneh, 8, from Brooklyn Center.
His official cause of death is listed as complications due to freshwater drowning.
The Source: This story uses information in a news release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County medical examiner.