Man fatally stabbed at Elliot Park in Minneapolis overnight
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s died at the hospital after police found him suffering from stab wounds at Elliot Park in Minneapolis.
Fatal Minneapolis stabbing
What we know:
Minneapolis police say they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1000 block of 14th Street east for a reported stabbing just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers then found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information on any possible suspects.
The victim's name and cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.
What they're saying:
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement:
"Our investigators are working diligently to learn exactly what happened in this case. I am asking anyone with information to please come forward and provide us with what you know. Every piece of information can help an investigation."
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department via email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
Authorities say tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a financial reward.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.