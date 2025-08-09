Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally stabbed at Elliot Park in Minneapolis overnight

By
Published  August 9, 2025 3:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A man is dead after a stabbing at Elliot Park in Minneapolis. 
    • The victim is described as a man in his 40s.
    • No arrests have been announced.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s died at the hospital after police found him suffering from stab wounds at Elliot Park in Minneapolis.

Fatal Minneapolis stabbing

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1000 block of 14th Street east for a reported stabbing just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers then found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been announced. 

What we don't know:

 Authorities have not released information on any possible suspects.

The victim's name and cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date. 

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement:

"Our investigators are working diligently to learn exactly what happened in this case. I am asking anyone with information to please come forward and provide us with what you know. Every piece of information can help an investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department via email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at  www.CrimeStoppersMN.org

Authorities say tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a financial reward.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis