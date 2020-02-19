Man dies skiing alone at Lutsen Mountains Wednesday

article

Lutsen Mountains says a skier died at its resort Wednesday.

According to Director of Sales and Marketing Jim Vick, the adult male who was skiing by himself was found unresponsive on the slope.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office and the Lutsen Mountains Ski Patrol responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, but they have not released additional details at this time.

Vick did say there was no indication of a collision in the incident, however.