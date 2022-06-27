Man dies after being run over by his horse in St. Cloud

article

A man has died after he was run over by one of his Clydesdale horses on Sunday afternoon in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department on Monday said a 44-year-old Isanti man brought his Clydesdale horses and a carriage to the parking lot of the Municipal Athletic Complex to offer rides during a special event.

Police said he was walking the horses on a lead at about 2:25 p.m. when he "lost control and was run over by one of the horses." He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

"The horses then continued running towards the golf course, with the carriage still attached and the victim's 5-year-old son in the carriage," police said. The carriage got stuck on a tree, which stopped the horses on the golf course.

The 5-year-old child wasn't hurt, and there was no one else on the carriage at the time.

Another family member got the horses back in their trailer. No other injuries were reported.