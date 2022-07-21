Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis on Saturday

A 28-year-old died at the hospital after being shot in Minneapolis Saturday.

Minneapolis Police say they responded to a report of a person down near 21st Avenue North and Bryant Ave North around 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say they performed life-saving measures until EMTs arrived and took him to the hospital.

Yesterday, the victim passed away from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.