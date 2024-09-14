Man dies after being found in a Faribault manhole

The Brief A man died after he was found unresponsive in a sanitary sewer manhole in Faribault on Friday. The sewer access structure where the man was found had high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. The man was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died.



A man has died after he was found unresponsive in a manhole in Faribault Friday morning.

What we know

According to the Fairbault Fire Department, just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to a report of a man down and unresponsive in a manhole in the 1900 block of Second Avenue Northwest.

At the scene, firefighters verified the presence of "extremely" high levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide, with low levels of oxygen in the sanitary sewer access structure the man was in.

Firefighters were able to gain entry into the manhole and gave the unresponsive man oxygen. He was ultimately pulled from the structure and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The man ultimately died, according to authorities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted.

What we don't know

It is unknown how the man got into the manhole, or how long he was stuck there.

Authorities did not name the man.

What they're saying

"This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual," Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst said.