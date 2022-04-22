Expand / Collapse search
Man dies after attempting to set himself on fire at Supreme Court

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated April 23, 2022 11:15AM
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A man tried to set himself on fire on the steps of the Supreme Court, according to FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram. 

According to Capitol Police, a medical helicopter landed near the steps of the U.S. Capitol to respond to the medical emergency, but police said this was not a public safety issue.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado. Police said on Saturday the man died from the injuries he sustained.

First Street was closed between Constitution & Independence. East Capitol Street was closed between First Street & Second Street. The roads have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.