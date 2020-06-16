Expand / Collapse search

Man badly injured after bear runs in front of motorcycle in Scandia, Minnesota

Published 
Scandia
FOX 9

SCANDIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 62-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a bear ran out in front of his motorcycle Tuesday. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Romney Skarp was driving his Harley Davidson south on Hwy. 95 in Scandia when a bear ran out in front of him.

Skarp lost control and laid the motorcycle down.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.  