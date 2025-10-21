Man arrested after Minneapolis ice cream shop hit with Molotov cocktails twice in 24 hours

The Brief A Minneapolis ice cream shop was struck twice by an arsonist, police say. Twice over the course of 24 hours, police say the man climbed out of a minivan and threw Molotov cocktails at the shop. Hours after the second attack, police arrested a suspect who is now being held awaiting arson charges.



Minneapolis police have arrested a man suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at an ice cream shop twice over the course of two days.

Molotov cocktail attacks

What we know:

Police first responded late Sunday night to the report of a Molotov cocktail that had been thrown at a business at 306 East Hennepin Ave., the address for Fletcher's Ice Cream. The shop is located at Hennepin and University Avenue SE in the Nicollet Island neighborhood.

When police responded, shortly after 10:45 p.m., officers found a broken window and burn marks near the front entrance.

Police said it appeared the man came from a minivan and threw a lit Molotov cocktail at the building before leaving in the minivan.

Second attack:

The following day, shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to another report of a Molotov cocktail being thrown at the same business. This time around, officers found "new evidence" near the same damaged window. Again, police say the suspect used a minivan to commit the attack.

Both incidents were investigated by investigators from the police and fire departments.

Suspect arrested:

Later that afternoon, officers say they were able to arrest a suspect in the attacks. The man was found in the area of 15th Avenue SE and 4th Street SE, about a mile away from the ice cream shop.

The man is now being held in Hennepin County Jail, awaiting arson charges.