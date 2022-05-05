Expand / Collapse search

Person opens emergency exit of plane at O’Hare Airport, slides down wing

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A male was arrested after opening an emergency exit of a plane on the runway at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing early Thursday.

The plane was approaching a gate when the male subject used the emergency exit to walk onto the wing around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He slid down the wing and onto the airfield, police said.

Officers arrived and placed him into custody, according to police. Charges were pending.