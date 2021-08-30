Louisiana passenger killed, driver injured in northern Minnesota crash

Authorities are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a crash early Monday morning in Carlton County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 12:18 a.m., authorities received a report of a crash on the 200 block of Thomson Road in Carlton.

Officials learned a man was driving a truck when he went off the road and struck a tree. The passenger was ejected and died at the scene. The driver was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Both the driver and the passenger were identified as residents of Gretna, Louisiana.

Alcohol appears to be a factor, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.