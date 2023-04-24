Len Goodman, former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge, dies at 78

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:48 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Len Goodman, former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge, dies at 78

Published 
Updated 5:10AM
Entertainment
Associated Press
7b90fe3c-eddd4a0e- article

Len Goodman is pictured in a file image. (Christopher Willard via Getty Images)

LONDON - Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on "Dancing with the Stars" and "Strictly Come Dancing," has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.

Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman "passed away peacefully," without giving a cause.

A former dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on "Strictly Come Dancing" for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, "Dancing With the Stars," for 15 years until his retirement in November.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was "a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of ‘Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.