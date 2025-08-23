Teen's lemonade stand raises money for rescue animals

The Brief A Minnesota teenager's lemonade stand has raised more than $1,000 for rescue animals. Avery Anderson donates the proceeds from her annual lemonade sales to Safe Hands Rescue. The money helps with medical care and adoption fees.



A Minnesota teenager's lemonade stand has raised more than a thousand dollars to help rescue animals.

Why you should care:

Avery Anderson opens her lemonade stand in Delano every summer knowing she won't keep one dime from her sales. The teenager donates all proceeds to the Safe Hands Rescue to help with medical costs and donation fees.

By the numbers:

Anderson raised more than $1,000 this year. Since first opening her stand eight years ago, she has raised roughly $7,000.