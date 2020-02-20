Lawmakers, St. Paul police chief want to strike slavery from Minnesota constitution

Democratic lawmakers and St. Paul’s police chief say slavery should be erased from Minnesota’s constitution.

The 1857 document has always outlawed slavery in the state, but allows it “as punishment for a crime of which the party has been convicted.”

Lawmakers say the 163-year-old reference is painful and should be removed with a constitutional amendment. They’ve offered legislation in both the House and Senate to get the issue on November’s ballot.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell first raised the issue in a New Year’s resolution posted on Facebook. Axtell told reporters Thursday that he was disappointed to find the slavery reference while doing research.

“As a resident of this state who happens to be St. Paul’s police chief, it’s important that this wording is removed,” Axtell said. “People who are paying their debt to society should not be viewed and should not be treated as if they’re slaves.”

Amending Minnesota’s constitution is a two-step process. First, a majority of the House and Senate must pass legislation to get the issue on the ballot. Then, voters need to approve the change.

“As the great-great-granddaughter of slaves, this issue is personal to me. It’s a matter of human dignity,” said state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul. “The language that remains has no place in our history or in this time period.”

Colorado voters struck a similar phrase from their state constitution in 2018. Axtell said lawmakers in Nebraska, Vermont and Utah are considering legislation.

The change would not affect any prison inmate’s sentence, Axtell said.

“I can tell you, as police chief, that would be the last thing I would want to happen,” he said. “This doesn’t open doors, this doesn’t forgive people who have committed violent felonies in the state, this is something that reflects our state’s values.”

No Republicans were listed as co-authors on either the House or Senate bills. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he would consider the proposal.

“Obviously, anything that might list slavery, I think we are long past that,” said Gazelka, R-Nisswa.

Democratic lawmakers said the change would not restrict the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ ability to use prison labor programs.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in an emailed statement that “we wholeheartedly support the proposed amendment.”

Nick Kimball, a spokesman for the agency, did not respond to questions about DOC’s current prison labor operations, inmate work requirements, or pay scale.

