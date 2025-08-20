Late Le Sueur officer Karl Haugen honored with procession

The Brief The Le Sueur Police Department is remembering officer Karl Haugen, who passed away unexpectedly while off-duty. A procession from Anoka to Owatonna is planned for Wednesday afternoon.



A procession on Wednesday is honoring a Le Sueur police officer who died unexpectedly while off duty.

Remembering Officer Karl Haugen

The backstory:

The Le Sueur Police Department announced on Tuesday that long-time officer Karl Haugen had passed away unexpectedly. The department did not disclose the circumstances around his passing but said it occurred off-duty.

In an online post, the department wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of long-time Police Officer Karl Haugen who passed unexpectedly while off duty. Officer Haugen has faithfully served the Le Sueur-Henderson community since 2008, contributing in both part-time and full-time capacities with the Le Sueur Police Department over the years. He was an important part of the department’s dynamics and will be sincerely missed… We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Haugen’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Pictured is Le Sueur police officer Karl Haugen. (Supplied by Le Sueur Police Department)

Procession planned for Wednesday

Dig deeper:

Officer Haugen's body will be escorted by a procession from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Anoka to the Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.