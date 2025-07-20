Final year for Chad Greenway football camp

The Brief Chad Greenway’s Lead the Way Foundation has supported a football camp to benefit Hutchinson schools for 18 years. The camp brings in students from all over the state and supports a program called REACH in Hutchinson Schools. This year the camp will conclude with a big celebration on July 25.



A long-time football camp in Hutchinson that worked with former Viking Chad Greenway will celebrate its final year this Friday.

The backstory:

REACH is a voluntary, in-school program designed to assist students who need support academically, socially or emotionally. It started in Hutchinson as a class during school hours taught by social workers. Its success has led to dozens of other schools across Minnesota and in other states adding the program to their curriculum.

What they're saying:

Chad Greenway says he and his family have always worked with causes that provide impact. And when the football camp began, the goal was to grow the REACH program and provide a day of skills, values and fun for young football players.

"Our camp, yeah, it’s a football camp, but it’s masked as a football camp," says Greenway.

"It’s really about talking to people, talking about character, values and holding out a hand to help someone else," Greenway adds.

"The thing about Chad and I, is that it’s about service. And it was the goal when we started, not to make it just about football," says Chad Harlander, the founder of the REACH program.

"We want to help the kids become the best version of themselves," says Harlander.

This Year:

A big celebration is planned for the final camp on July 25. There will be a slideshow of the 18 years of memories and a big presentation for those who’ve helped to make it happen.

The camp always gives out a donation to a person, family or special cause in need and that will happen again this year. The REACH program has additional support systems in place to keep the program going in the future.