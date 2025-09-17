Lakeless in Minnesota: Get out of Dodge, but is a cascade coming?

The Brief Dodge County is a Minnesota rarity, a county without a real lake, but it's hoping for a $1.5 million state investment to change that. The county is exploring the conversion of a limestone quarry into a park expansion that would include a large lake. They haven't done engineering studies or detailed design plans yet, but the idea floated on a lot of boats when the Senate capital investment committee visited on Wednesday.



Lake living could be coming to Dodge County.

Officially, only four of Minnesota’s 87 counties have zero lakes.

Dodge County is often considered the fifth, but they're hoping a trip to the Capitol could bring a cascade of water.

Lakeless in Minnesota?

Dry Dodge:

You can find agriculture everywhere in Dodge County.

But in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you have to get out of Dodge to see one.

"We do not have a lake feature unless you count Rice Lake and no one counts Rice Lake," said Melissa Devetter, who works in the county administrator's office.

At the county line between Dodge and Steele counties, where Rice Lake is supposed to trickle into Dodge, FOX 9 couldn't find any lake water, just some tall, relatively dry grass.

Changing the map

Quarry conversion?:

So the county is asking for $1.5 million in state funding to change the map.

They have a limestone quarry nearing the end of its lifespan.

Rep. Duane Quam, (R-Byron), whose district includes Dodge County, says those quarries often become just fenced-off sandpits.

But the county would use state money to buy the quarry, expand Restoration Park, and add Paulson Lake.

"It's an intelligent way to avoid a dangerous space and make it into a wonderful public area," Rep. Quam said.

Planners envision an attractive waterfront with plenty of outdoor recreation and wildlife viewing, drawing visitors and business investment like the converted sandpit in Rochester now known as Cascade Lake Park.

"So this is, to us, a small investment with big returns on the quality of life, economic development," said Devetter. "Tourism, health, education, environmental stewardship."

How far along?

Conceptual excitement:

It’s just an early concept for now, though.

County administrators have not done engineering studies or detailed design plans.

But just the idea floats a lot of boats in the crowd of neighbors filling the room for a Senate capital investment committee tour stop on a Wednesday morning.

"I think it's awesome," said Jo Witts, who lives across from what would become the park. "It's awesome for us. It's also for the community."

"This allows us to overcome the stigma of being lakeless," said Rep. Quam.

Deadline to a dream

The quarry’s owner has given Dodge County until June 2027 to reach a deal, so they’d probably need to get funding during the 2026 legislative session to make the lake a reality.