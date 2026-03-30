Dog survives being shot 3 times in own backyard

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The Brief A dog named Rival was shot three times in his fenced backyard in Kasson-Mantorville on Sunday. Rival needed emergency surgery costing $13,000 after suffering severe injuries. The family is seeking help with medical bills and hoping for answers after filing a police report. Kasson police say they don't have any suspect information, and the investigation is active.



A family in Kasson-Mantorville is searching for answers and support after their dog, Rival, was shot multiple times while in his own backyard.

Dog shot in fenced backyard in Kasson-Mantorville

What we know:

Rival, a family dog, was shot three times while using the bathroom in his own fenced-in backyard. Two bullets grazed his neck, causing large wounds, and a third shattered his lower jaw, destroying teeth and requiring emergency surgery.

The Kasson Police Department confirms the incident happened Sunday between 2:40 and 3 p.m. on the 500 block of 2nd Street SW. Police say while evidence has been collected for analysis, it remains an active investigation, and no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The family rushed Rival to an emergency vet, where doctors had to remove part of his lower left jaw due to the extent of the injuries. His emergency surgery cost $13,000, and he will need significant care to recover. A GoFundMe started by the family aiming to raise $7,500 has already received more than $6,800 in donations.

The family says this happened while Rival was at home, not out walking or off the property. They describe him as "more than a pet, he is family" and say "he didn’t deserve this pain."

What you can do:

We are requesting that anyone with information regarding this case contact us at (507) 634-3881.

Why you should care:

The family is asking for help with Rival’s medical bills and for people to share his story. They say, "If you’re able to donate, no amount is too small. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing Rival’s story. Your support means everything to us during this incredibly difficult time."

A police report has been filed as the family hopes for answers and justice for Rival.

The backstory:

According to the family, Rival was simply using the bathroom in his own backyard when someone shot him. The family is still processing how this could happen to their "sweet boy" at home. They are focused on giving Rival the chance to heal and live a happy life, despite the overwhelming cost and emotional toll.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear who shot Rival or why. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has been identified.