Juvenile arrested in connection to woman's assault in Hopkins, Minnesota

A juvenile male was taken into custody in connection to an assault in Hopkins, police announced Tuesday.

On the evening of June 10, a woman noticed a teenage boy on a bicycle approach her near the intersection of Lake Street NE and Tyler Avenue N. She told police he followed her as she went on the LRT trail north of 2nd Street NE and east of Highway 169. He then assaulted her on the trail. The woman managed to get away after she screamed for help.