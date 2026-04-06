Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting of Minneapolis DJ

The Brief A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the July 2025 fatal shooting of Justin "Juice" Marshall near Mortimer's Bar. Dijon Davis was charged with murder on April 3 in connection with the incident. Davis will be sentenced on May 7, and is expected to get more than 21 years.



A 19-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty on Monday to murder charges in the July 2025 shooting fatal shooting of a popular DJ.

Justin ‘Juice’ Marshall fatally shot

What we know:

Dijon Davis was charged last Friday in the fatal shooting of Justin "Juice" Marshall on July 25, 2025. He pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree intentional murder in the incident.

Authorities say the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on July 25, and Marshall was shot multiple times near Mortimer’s Bar.

In a voluntary statement as part of his guilty plea, Davis admitted to authorities that he had a verbal altercation with Marshall before getting out of his car and shooting Marshall.

Marshall was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Marshall worked for about two decades at a Kowalski's grocery store. He also played music down the street at an F45 gym, where members knew him as DJ Juice.

Davis faces May sentencing

What's next:

Davis will be sentenced at a hearing on May 7. Prosecutors say he’s expected to get 261 months, or more than 21 years. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says other pending cases against Davis are expected to be resolved after sentencing.