James Beard 2022 finalists include Twin Cities restaurants and chefs

Semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards have been announced, and similar to years past a number of Twin Cities restaurants and chefs have made the list.

Both Owamni (Sean Sherman) and Union Hmong Kitchen (Yia Vang) have been nominated for Best New Restaurant. Nominees for Best New Chef Midwest include Sherman and Yang, as well as, Jorge Guzmán, (Petite León – Minneapolis) and Erik Skaar (Vann – Spring Park).

Kim Bartmann, owner of Bartmann Group Minneapolis (which includes restaurants such as Barbette, Trapeze, Bread & Pickle, and more) has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Well-known throughout the Twin Cities, Bartmann has previously been investigated for withholding wages from its employees during the onset of the pandemic.

The James Beard Foundation Awards are annually presented by the James Beard Foundation to recognize culinary professionals in the United States.

The mission of the awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.