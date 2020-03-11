Jailer under investigation for theft, drug possession in Washburn County, Wisconsin

article

A dispatcher/jailer is under investigation in connection to theft and drug possession, the Barron County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

According to a release, on March 6, the Barron County Sheriff's Department was contacted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department regarding a possible theft case at their department.

Officials assigned a detective to the case and eventually took Brian Wyberg, 35, into custody. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Theft, Illegally Possesses Prescription Drugs and Misconduct in Public Office.

Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart stated that Wyberg has been employed at the sheriff’s office for six years and was serving as a dispatch/jailer. Wyberg was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. According to officials, it appears Wyberg is the only sheriff’s office employee connected to the investigation.

Charges will be referred to the Washburn County District Attorney’s Office.