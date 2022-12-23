Italian police use Lamborghini to race kidneys to transplant recipients

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
8
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Italian police use Lamborghini to race kidneys to transplant recipients

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 9:34AM
Cars and Trucks
FOX TV Digital Team
320254202_1124602171537590_1778768615078234238_n article

The Lamborghini Huracán is pictured being loaded with donated kidneys to be delivered to hospitals. (Credit: Polizia di Stato)

Italian police used a specially-adapted Lamborghini to quickly deliver two kidneys to transplant recipients at hospitals located hundreds of miles away. 

Polizia di Stato, or the State Police, shared photos on Tuesday of the Lamborghini Huracán being loaded with the organs. 

"Traveling on the highway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life," police wrote in a Facebook post, according to an English translation. "Thanks to the State Police’s special Father Christmas, two people were gifted a kidney."

The organs were driven from Padua in Italy's northeast, according to the Guardian and others — and traveled to hospitals in Modena and Rome. Padua to Modena is about 105 miles away, and Modena to Rome is just about 250 miles away. 

Image 1 of 4

The Lamborghini Huracán is pictured being loaded with donated kidneys to be delivered to hospitals. (Credit: Polizia di Stato)

The Huracán Polizia, the police version of its Huracán super sports car, was gifted to the Italian Highway Patrol by the luxury carmaker in 2017. It was assigned to the highway patrol in Bologna in northern Italy for use in both normal police operations and for the urgent transport of blood and organs. 

The car has all-wheel drive and is equipped with an aspirated V10 that produces 610 horsepower, as well as a hybrid chassis made of aluminum and carbon fiber. The front of the vehicle has a special refrigeration system for the urgent transport of organs, as well as a defibrillator.

The passenger compartment also has an onboard system used to document police operations on the road, in addition to an array of police equipment, such as a gun holster, portable extinguisher, and standard police radio.

Troopers: Utah boy, 5, steals parents’ car to buy Lamborghini in California

Troopers in Utah pulled over a 5-year-old boy who took his parents’ car so he could go to California to buy a Lamborghini.

Another Huracán has been operated by the Italian Highway Patrol in Rome since 2015.

In late 2020, one of the Huracán drove a kidney over 300 miles in about two hours — an average speed of 145 miles per hour, according to The Drive.

RELATED: 4 men in Lamborghini SUV steal catalytic converter in under 2 minutes, police say

This story was reported from Cincinnati.