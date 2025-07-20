Isanti Co. Fair demolition derby driver dies after crash

The Brief A demolition derby driver died after being critically injured during the "Night of Destruction" event at the Isanti County Fair. The driver, Josh Wines, was recently married and set to go on his honeymoon. A prayer vigil was held at the Grandstand on Saturday night to honor his memory.



The IsantI County community is mourning the loss of a demolition derby driver who died from crash injuries that happened during a Grandstand event on Thursday.

Josh Wines was critically injured during the "Night of Destruction" demolition derby event at the Isanti County Fair.

Isanti County demolition derby death

Big picture view:

A prayer vigil was held at the Grandstand on Saturday night to honor the memory of Josh Wines.

Fair officials canceled the "Night of Chaos" autocross racing event that was planned for Saturday.

The GoFundMe states that Josh was recently married, and that he and his wife were preparing to go on their honeymoon.

What they're saying:

The GoFundMe states "Josh fought courageously in the hospital after being airlifted from the scene, but his injuries were ultimately too severe."

The Isanti County Sheriff's office says the crash is not being investigated as a criminal matter.



The GoFundMe to support Josh's wife can be found here.