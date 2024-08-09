Invasive elm zigzag sawfly found in Minnesota for first time

article

A new invasive species to Minnesota, the elm zigzag sawflys, has been discovered in the state.

What we know

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the insect was reported by a person on iNaturalist, and was also spotted on there by an out-of-state college student who was working on the insect.

The discovery was on the University of Minnesota campus, and state officials were notified. They then collected larvae, and it was confirmed that it was an elm zigzag sawfly by the Smithsonian Institute Museum of Natural History.

What is an elm zigzag sawfly?

The insect is an invasive species that feeds on the leaves of elm trees, the DNR says. The young larvae leave a zigzag pattern through the elm leaves when feeding.

The larvae are gren with a black band on their head, and they have T-shaped brown or black markings on top of their second and third pair of legs, according to the DNR.

The insects are native to East Asia, and they were first confirmed in the U.S. in 2021. It has been confirmed in eastern states in the country.

The impacts of the elm zigzag sawfly are currently unknown, the DNR said. However, most trees recover from the insects. The best way to manage the insect is also unknown, but is currently being studied. But since the trees can recover, management may not be needed.

Discovery of the insect can be reported to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture by calling 1-888-545-6684 or on their pest line.