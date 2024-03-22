Expand / Collapse search
Illinois Girl Scout sells her 100,000th box of cookies

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  March 22, 2024 11:45am CDT
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois Girl Scout to sell 100,000th box of cookies

Bristol Sjostrom from Gardner, Illinois is gearing up to sell her 100,000th box of Girl Scout cookies. When asked why she spends countless hours selling, Sjostrom says it's for the hometown heroes.

GARDNER, Ill. - An Illinois Girl Scout has officially sold her 100,000th box of cookies!

Bristol Sjostrom, 12, of Gardner, has been dedicated to the Girl Scouts for seven years and reached the significant milestone on Wednesday, just days before cookie season ends, which is March 26.

During cookie season, Bristol dedicates over 40 hours per week to travel across a seven-county radius alongside her mother, who was also a Girl Scout. 

Bristol tries to reach as many people as possible, often asking patrons if they'd like to purchase an additional box to donate to a local hero.

Image 1 of 3

 

"I love being a Girl Scout because I love making the world a better place," said Bristol. "Cookie season is my favorite because I love meeting new people every day. I hand-deliver every box I sell, and I especially love hand-delivering to our hometown heroes." 

The customer who purchased her 100,000th box received a very special basket filled with a variety of cookies, Girl Scout merchandise and a heartfelt thank-you note.

Our sincerest congratulations to Bristol! Way to go!