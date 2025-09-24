Ice Castles will return to Minnesota this winter

article

The Brief Ice Castles returns to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds with a new design compared to last year's event. The attraction will feature ice tunnels, towers, and LED lights. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2, 2025, with a late December opening expected (weather dependent).



Minnesota will once again be transformed into a frosty wonderland as Ice Castles returns to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this winter.

Ice Castles return to Minnesota

Local perspective:

The attraction will feature frozen tunnels, archways, and caverns, all illuminated by color-changing LED lights. The one-acre site will also include towers, slides, fountains, and caves made entirely of ice.

This is the second appearance at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, with the company saying it will feature a "fresh design" this year but didn't elaborate what the new features would include.

"Winter is such a magical time of year. We’re honored to be returning to the iconic Minnesota State Fairgrounds, and we’re excited to introduce fun new enhancements to the experience as we celebrate our 15th anniversary," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a news release.

When will Ice Castles open?

Timeline:

A team of about 20 "ice artisans" will begin construction in November, growing, harvesting, and hand-placing icicles one by one. The attraction typically opens in late December and remains open until late February or early March, depending on the weather.

Last season's Ice Castles opened at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Jan. 3, 2025, due to warm temperatures last winter. The year before, the Ice Castles in Maple Grove had an abbreviated season due to warm weather.

In previous years, the attraction was held in New Brighton, Stillwater, Excelsior and Eden Prairie.

What you can do:

Advanced tickets for the Ice Castles experience will be available starting Dec. 2, 2025, on the company's website, icecastles.com.