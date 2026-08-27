ICE agent charged in MN suspended without pay after being released from Texas jail

The Brief A Department of Homeland Security senior official tells FOX 9 that ICE agent Christian Castro is suspended without pay during an ongoing investigation into his actions. Castro is charged with four counts of assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with a January shooting that happened during Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. He had been in jail in Texas for 90 days before being released after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott refused to extradite him to Minnesota. He is facing a federal investigation and possible federal charges.



ICE agent Christian Castro has been suspended without pay as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) investigates the allegations against him regarding a January shootings during Operation Metro Surge.

ICE agent suspended without pay

What they're saying:

A senior DHS official shared a statement with FOX 9 stating that Castro has been suspended without pay and could face federal charges after he is accused of shooting a Venezuelan immigrant during Operation Metro Surge and lying under oath about the incident.

Here is the full statement from DHS:

"The officer in question [Castro] has been suspended without pay during the ongoing investigation.

"Lying under oath is a serious federal offense. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these statements. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the officers may face disciplinary action, including termination of employment, as well as potential criminal prosecution.



"The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct. Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated."

ICE agent released

Dig deeper:

Castro was released from custody of the Cameron County Jail in Texas just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Manuel Trevino confirmed to FOX 9.

Castro was due to be released as he reached the 90-day limit under Texas law that limits how long people can be held while awaiting extradition.

He had been in jail since late May after being arrested on a warrant out of Hennepin County on charges related to the shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in January.

On Wednesday, a judge denied a petition for a temporary restraining order by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to keep Castro jailed as they fight Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the ICE agent's extradition. Abbott has stated he still hasn't made a final decision on the extradition as he awaits a determination from his Secretary of State on whether Castro is truly a "fugitive" under law.

Ellison has also raised concerns that Castro could be a "flight risk," saying he has had phone conversations with a woman in Mexico about buying a home there.

What is Castro accused of?

The backstory:

Castro was charged in Hennepin County with four counts of assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime in connection with the January shooting that happened during Operation Metro Surge.

Castro claimed that he fired his service weapon after being attacked by a suspect with a broom and shovel. However, prosecutors said Castro's claims were contradicted by surveillance video, witness statements and physical evidence.

Due to Castro's statements, Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan immigrant who his family says is in the country legally, was initially arrested and charged with a crime. The charges against Sosa-Celis were ultimately dismissed.

The shooting of Sosa-Celis came just a week after the shooting of Renee Good, ten days before the shooting of Alex Pretti, and sparked a night of unrest in north Minneapolis.

READ MORE: ICE agent released from Texas jail after court ruling in extradition battle