Hyundai issues new recall for 2018 Santa Fe Sport models over fire risk

Hyundai has issued a new recall for more than 44,000 SUVs in the United States due to a risk of fire and is urging drivers to park the vehicles outside until they’re repaired.

The recall involves certain 2018 Santa Fe Sport models, which have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short. This can cause too much electricity in the computer, increasing the risk of a fire while parked or driving, according to a release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

These 44,000 vehicles were not included in a February recall of more than 350,000 vehicles — specifically 2016- to 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles — for the same problem.

To date, Hyundai has received four reports of engine compartment fires from vehicles included in both recalls. No injuries were reported.

Dealers will replace a fuse with one that limits the current going to the anti-lock brake module free of charge. Owners will be notified by mail starting on Dec. 26, officials said.

Owners can also contact Hyundai customer service at (855) 371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 237.

Last month, Kia similarly told owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of engine fires. Recall documents posted by the NHTSA said Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.

The Korean automaker said it had reports of eight fires and 15 cases of melting or damage since April 2017. No injuries were reported.

How to check for a recall on your vehicle

The best way to know if your vehicle is under a recall is to visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Each vehicle has a unique 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), typically located on the lower left of the car's windshield and on the car's registration card.

Enter a VIN on the NHTSA’s website to learn if a specific vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall.

Owners can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app and enter their vehicle information, and the app will push notification if a recall is issued.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.