Hunters in Aitkin County asked to look for signs of missing Outing, Minnesota woman

article

Authorities in Aitkin County, Minnesota are asking hunters in the area to keep an eye out for any signs of a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Michelle Mae, 35, of Outing last had contact with her family on Wednesday, Oct. 2. She was reported missing to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Her black 2004 Jeep Liberty was also missing.

A hunter located Mae's missing Jeep on Friday, Oct. 4 in Aitkin County in a rural area southwest of Hill City, which is approximately 20-30 miles from Outing.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office is urging hunters in the area to watch for any signs of Mae.

Mae has dark-rimmed glasses, short, dark hair and several tattoos on her forearms.

Anyone with information regarding Mae's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 218=927-2138 or call 911.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office with its investigation.