Body found in St. Louis Park home after overnight fire

The Brief The house fire started just before midnight on the 7400 block of North Street in St. Louis Park. After the fire was extinguished, officials said a man was found dead inside the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Officials said a man was found dead inside a St. Louis Park home after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

St. Louis Park house fire

What we know:

Just before midnight, a fire started at a single-family home on the 7400 block of North Street, located south of Highway 7 in St. Louis Park.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames at the rear of the home. The fire escalated to a second-alarm fire, prompting additional crews from Hopkins to respond to the scene. Crews brought the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

Crews at the scene of a house fire in St. Louis Park.

Officials said police and fire crews entered the home and found a deceased man. Officials said at this time, nothing appeared suspicious about the man's death, but did not provide further details.

The fire chief told FOX 9 the man was 63 years old, and the fire started in the attic.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

What we don't know:

The Hennepin County Crime Lab and State Fire Marshal were called to help investigate the scene. Crews eventually boarded up the house and left the scene, but later returned to extinguish a hot spot.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.