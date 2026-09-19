Hope Field opens at Annunciation: Twins, Target fund wiffle ball field renovation

The Brief Annunciation Church and School unveiled "Hope Field," a newly renovated wiffle ball field, more than a year since the tragedy at the site took two lives and injured dozens. The Minnesota Twins, Target, U.S. Bank, The Toro Company, Delta Dental of Minnesota and other partners fully funded the renovation. Upgrades include new dugouts, bleachers, a scoreboard, improved lighting and more.



Hope Field is officially open at Annunciation Church and School, giving the community a place to play together.

Hope Field opens at Annunciation

The newly renovated wiffle ball field is meant to be a place of laughter and joy for the Annunciation community, according to school officials.

What we know:

Work on Hope Field began in June and was completed in September, according to project details. The renovation was fully funded and completed by the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, in partnership with the Pohlad family, Mortenson, HGA, Target, U.S. Bank, The Toro Company and Delta Dental of Minnesota.

The field was designed by HGA and constructed by Mortenson, with on-site support from the Twins grounds crew. Upgrades included grading, leveling and resodding the existing space, along with installing a new dirt infield, dugouts, bleachers, a moveable outfield fence, a scoreboard and improved lighting, among other amenities.

What they're saying:

For Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer, the opening carried real meaning for the community.

"This moment is a very special moment," said DeBoer. "Today we got to use this beautiful new space to play together again."