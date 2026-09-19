Hope Field opens at Annunciation: Twins, Target fund wiffle ball field renovation
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hope Field is officially open at Annunciation Church and School, giving the community a place to play together.
Hope Field opens at Annunciation
The newly renovated wiffle ball field is meant to be a place of laughter and joy for the Annunciation community, according to school officials.
What we know:
Work on Hope Field began in June and was completed in September, according to project details. The renovation was fully funded and completed by the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, in partnership with the Pohlad family, Mortenson, HGA, Target, U.S. Bank, The Toro Company and Delta Dental of Minnesota.
The field was designed by HGA and constructed by Mortenson, with on-site support from the Twins grounds crew. Upgrades included grading, leveling and resodding the existing space, along with installing a new dirt infield, dugouts, bleachers, a moveable outfield fence, a scoreboard and improved lighting, among other amenities.
What they're saying:
For Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer, the opening carried real meaning for the community.
"This moment is a very special moment," said DeBoer. "Today we got to use this beautiful new space to play together again."
The Source: FOX 9 reporting and project details provided by the Hope Field renovation partners.