HomeHelpMN applications open to help pay mortgages

Minnesota Housing on Tuesday announced applications opened for HomeHelpMN, a program to provide financial assistance to homeowners who are late on their mortgages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is designed to provide money to homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages or other eligible housing expenses.

Funds are limited, so people are asked to apply early. The last day for applications is June 17.

For more information, you are asked to visit the HomeHelpMN website or call 1-800-388-3226