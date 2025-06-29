Hoffman family says Hortman funeral was 'heartbreakingly beautiful' in new statement

The Brief The Hoffman family released a statement following the funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman. Both of the Hortmans were shot and killed inside their home on June 14, and their funeral was held Saturday. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot in their home, but survived their injuries.



The Hoffman family released a statement following the funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman, providing an update on their recovery and sharing their grief about the Hortmans.

Hoffman family statement

What they're saying:

Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette and their daughter Hope released at statement on their recovery process and regarding the funeral for the Hortmans and their dog Gilbert.

The Hoffmans say they are still dealing with the emotional and physical trauma of the shooting, but are all in stable condition. They express gratitude to their daughter Hope for being there the night of the shooting, saying her call to 911 saved the lives of others.

The family says their hearts are with the Hortman family.

Here is their full statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of Melissa, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert. Their tragic passing has left a profound sadness for all who knew them and whose lives they touched. We all watched the service; it was heartbreakingly beautiful. Our hearts are with the Hortman family in this time of immense grief.

"All three of us were lined up at gunpoint. We're continuing to recover from physical injuries and emotional trauma from this senseless act of violence. All of us are now in stable condition but face a long road ahead. Hope’s bruises from the attack continue to heal.

"We’re so grateful she happened to be at our house that night. There's no doubt her call to 911 saved the lives of others. We're thankful for the care we've received and for the support that has surrounded us in the aftermath. We know justice will be served for both of our families as the legal process gets underway. Right now, our focus is on healing and honoring the lives that were taken. To all of you who went to the State Capitol to pay your respects to Melissa, Mark and Gilbert, we want you to know we were there with you in spirit."

Funeral for Melissa and Mark Hortman

The backstory:

A private funeral for the Hortmans was held Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. The Hortmans were remembered for their leadership and kindness.

About 1,500 people attended the funeral, including former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as many of Rep. Hortman's colleagues at the local, state and federal levels.

The Hortmans were fatally shot in a targeted shooting on the morning of June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home. Their dog, Gilbert, was gravely injured in the shooting and was ultimately euthanized.

The alleged gunman also shot and injured state Sen. Hoffman and Yvette at their Champlin home. Federal and state charges have been filed in connection with the shootings.