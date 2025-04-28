Expand / Collapse search

Highway 55 in Plymouth crash leaves pedestrian dead

Published  April 28, 2025 7:53am CDT
Minnesota State Patrol at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Monday morning. (Credit: MnDOT traffic camera)  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver on Highway 55 in Plymouth on Monday morning.
    • The roadway was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.
    • Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver on Highway 55 in Plymouth early Monday morning. 

Fatal crash in Plymouth

What we know:

The crash happened at around 5:35 a.m. in the area of westbound Highway 55 and Revere Lane in Plymouth. 

A man driving a Ford Mustang was heading westbound on Highway 55 when he struck a pedestrian, according to the crash report. The State Patrol told FOX 9 the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they died from their injuries. 

The highway was closed for a period of time as authorities investigated the incident, but it has since reopened. 

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash and the victim were not immediately available. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: This article uses information from the Minnestoa State Patrol PIO. 

