Highway 55 in Plymouth crash leaves pedestrian dead

The Brief A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver on Highway 55 in Plymouth on Monday morning. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.



The Minnesota State Patrol said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver on Highway 55 in Plymouth early Monday morning.

Fatal crash in Plymouth

What we know:

The crash happened at around 5:35 a.m. in the area of westbound Highway 55 and Revere Lane in Plymouth.

A man driving a Ford Mustang was heading westbound on Highway 55 when he struck a pedestrian, according to the crash report. The State Patrol told FOX 9 the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The highway was closed for a period of time as authorities investigated the incident, but it has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Further details about the crash and the victim were not immediately available. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.