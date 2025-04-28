Highway 55 in Plymouth crash leaves pedestrian dead
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver on Highway 55 in Plymouth early Monday morning.
Fatal crash in Plymouth
What we know:
The crash happened at around 5:35 a.m. in the area of westbound Highway 55 and Revere Lane in Plymouth.
A man driving a Ford Mustang was heading westbound on Highway 55 when he struck a pedestrian, according to the crash report. The State Patrol told FOX 9 the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.
The highway was closed for a period of time as authorities investigated the incident, but it has since reopened.
What we don't know:
Further details about the crash and the victim were not immediately available. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This article uses information from the Minnestoa State Patrol PIO.