Flood Warning
from MON 12:22 PM CDT until WED 12:15 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County, Wilkin County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

High river levels flood Waite Park restaurant

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:31PM
Waite Park
WAITE PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - High river levels are causing problems in central Minnesota.

The rising Sauk River is flooding Anton's Restaurant in Waite Park. Incredible photos posted online show their dining room filled with water. In Facebook posts, the restaurant says this is the fifth time since 1997 that flooding has encroached on the restaurant from the river.

"We keep an eye on spring rainfall and river levels and do have a brief time to prepare," a message on Anton's Facebook page reads. "We’ve developed quite an efficient system. We move as much furniture as possible upstairs and move heavy items off the floor."

The restaurant is closed until the water goes down. After levels drop, they plan to bring in cleaners to combat mold and other trouble,