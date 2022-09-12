Here's how Minnesota schools rank on U.S. News and World Report's best colleges list

article

One Minnesota college cracked the top 10 for best national liberal arts colleges in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report's recently released best colleges list.

Here's a look at how Minnesota schools ranked:

The top national liberal arts colleges in the United States:

Williams College Amherst College Ponoma College Swarthmore College Wellesley College Tied: Carleton College, Bowdoin College and United States Naval Academy

Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in Minnesota. It also ranked No. 1 for best undergraduate teaching college and No. 21 for best value schools.

Here's a look at where other top-ranked schools in Minnesota landed on the top liberal arts colleges list:

Macalester College came in at No. 27

St. Olaf College ranked No. 63

Gustavus Adolphus College was No. 81

College of St. Benedict was No. 94

St. John's University was No. 94

University of Minnesota-Morris was No. 136

Concordia College at Moorhead was No. 145

Liberal arts colleges emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study, the report notes.

Top national universities

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities ranked No. 62 on the top national universities list and tied for No. 23 in top public schools, U.S. News and World Report's rankings show. It was the top-ranked national university in Minnesota. Here's a look at the other Minnesota universities on the list:

The University of St. Thomas ranked No. 137

Bethel University ranked No. 212

College of St. Scholastica and St. Catherine University tied for No. 234

St. Mary's University of Minnesota ranked No. 299.

"It is gratifying that the collective ingenuity and impact of our faculty, students and staff is recognized in so many ways across the U.S. News and World Report rankings," said U of M President Joan Gabel in a statement. "This important and wide-ranging excellence exemplifies our University community’s shared commitment and focus through MPact 2025, which serves our state and transforms the world."

Here are the top five national universities in the United States:

Princeton University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Stanford University Yale University

The national universities category are schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, as well as master's and Ph.D. programs.