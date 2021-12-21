Hennepin County signs on to nationwide opioid settlement

Hennepin County has agreed to participate in a nationwide settlement of claims brought against opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Minnesota stands to receive over $300 million from the settlement. Under the agreement, 75% of the settlement money will go to cities and counties, meaning up to $50 million would go to Hennepin County.

The nationwide settlement includes claims from opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Funds would also come from bankruptcy settlements with Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt plc.

State and local governments are expected to start receiving funds in 2022.