Hawaii asks visitors to postpone vacations ‘for at least the next 30-days’ to stop COVID-19 spread

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging visitors to postpone vacations to the island state for at least the next 30 days in a bid to stop the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Ige announced a series of state actions in a press release on March 17, which included an order to close bars and clubs, restaurants except for drive-thru, takeout and delivery, as well as any other activity that typically contributes to large gatherings of people.

Ige tweeted directives for state residents on Tuesday in an attempt to keep the pandemic under control.

Mass shutdowns across the country have practically upended the social and economic fabric of the U.S., as Americans continue to adjust to the growing crisis.

“These actions may seem extreme to some of you. But taking aggressive actions now will allow us to have quicker recovery once the crisis is over,” Ige said at a news conference, according to Hawaii News Now.

Following direction from the White House and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ige requested that social gatherings in the state be limited to groups of 10 people or less and asked people to “avoid any discretionary travel.”

According to the release, Ige directed government departments to have non-essential staff stay home. “All employees will continue to be paid and will still be eligible for sick leave, vacation and other benefits. Every employee should look to their respective department for detailed instructions.”