Halftime with Taste Buds: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is serving up something sweet for your game day buffet! These Pumpkin Whoopie Pies are made with cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two fluffy pumpkin cookies.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup Kemps heavy whipping cream
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
For the frosting:
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 Tbsp Kemps Pumpkin Spice Holiday Nog
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, including flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.
- In another mixing bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients, including pumpkin purée, sugar, oil, Kemps heavy whipping cream, eggs, and vanilla, until combined.
- Pour the wet mixture into the flour mixture and stir until well combined.
- Using a cookie scoop (about two tablespoons), scoop the dough onto the prepared pans about 1 inch apart.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes clean.
- Cool Cookies entirely before filling.
Make the frosting:
- In a large mixing bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, cream cheese, Kemps Pumpkin Spice Holiday Nog and together on medium-low speed until smooth.
- With the mixer on low, gradually beat in the confectioners’ sugar until thoroughly combined.
- Scrape down the bowl and beat on medium speed until fluffy.
- Spread about a tablespoon of frosting on half the cookies' flat side. Press another cookie onto the frosting, creating sandwiches. Chill for 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate any remaining cookies.
Get more recipes on Stephanie's website and follow Stephanie on Instagram. Recipes Copyright 2024 ©Stephaniesdish LLC
For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.