Minnesota horse therapy nonprofit holding annual benefit this weekend

A Greenfield, Minnesota, horse barn that provides therapy services for people in the greater Twin Cities community is hosting an annual benefit on Saturday.

Hold Your Horses pairs clients with horses to help people live their best lives.

People can experience the barn from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, for Hay There 2022, the annual event to benefit the nonprofit 69-acre horse farm. The event will celebrate the barn magic and raise money to support Hold Your Horses' therapy services.

Activities at the event include Lily "Plop" Bingo, a petting zoo, lucky number auction, interactive games and food. There will also be time to visit with the equine therapy team, which includes Bently, Bingo, Ghost, Leo, Ninja, Yoder and Whisper, as well as miniature donkeys Rose and Ida.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. You can register online here.